HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and Kindred Communications will kick off the school year and the start of fall sports with their annual Herd Rally at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues in Huntington.

Herd Rally is part of Kindred Communications’ 9th Street Live Celebration and will feature music by Madhouse. At 8 p.m., Marshall’s Marching Thunder will march onto 9th Street to kick off the pep rally portion of the evening.

