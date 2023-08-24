The Marshall University cheerleaders perform during the Herd Rally, presented by Marshall University and Kindred Communications, on Aug. 26, 2022, along 9th Street in downtown Huntington. The 2023 event is set for Friday.
People gather around the stage to watch the Marshall University cheerleaders perform during the Herd Rally, presented by Marshall University and Kindred Communications, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, along 9th Street in downtown Huntington. The 2023 event is set for Friday, Aug. 25.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and Kindred Communications will kick off the school year and the start of fall sports with their annual Herd Rally at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues in Huntington.
Herd Rally is part of Kindred Communications’ 9th Street Live Celebration and will feature music by Madhouse. At 8 p.m., Marshall’s Marching Thunder will march onto 9th Street to kick off the pep rally portion of the evening.
