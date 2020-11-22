HUNTINGTON — This year, Marshall University and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania virtually hosted the Tri-State NATS (National Association of Teachers of Singing) Student Audition on Nov. 14. Voice major students from Dr. Alexander Lee and Dr. Carline Waugh’s studio prepared for this competition safely by having virtual voice lessons.
“I am very proud of our voice major students,” Lee said in a news release. “This remarkable student achievement was only possible because of the tremendous support from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media at Marshall University. Also, students worked hard, even in this challenging time.”
“I was flabbergasted when I saw the competition results,” said one of the winners in the competition, Julia Costello, in the release. “Winning my category proves that I am meant to be doing what I’m doing in music. God surprises me every single day, and I feel blessed beyond belief.”
The students are planning to participate in the Eastern Region NATS Virtual Audition in March as well.
Here is the list of winners from Marshall University:
First-Year College/Independent Studio (Treble)
First place: Julia Costello
Third place: Katherine Dillon
First-Year College/Independent Studio (Tenor, Baritone, Bass)
First place: Jesse Hatfield
Second-Year College/Independent Studio (Treble)
Third place: Sydney Long
Second-Year College/Independent Studio (Tenor, Baritone, Bass)
First place: Wilson Bailey
Third place: Kobe Stephens
Fourth-Year College/Independent Studio (Treble)
Third place: Cierra Doss
Advanced College/Independent Studio (Tenor, Baritone, Bass)
Second place: Zachary Doss
Their final-round videos are available at: https://natstristatechapte.wixsite.com/natstristatechapter.