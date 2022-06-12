HUNTINGTON — Success came at an early age for Wade Martin.
In 2012, as a freshman at Wheelersburg High School in Ohio, he was the starting pitcher in a state championship game.
“I had a perfect game through six-and-two-thirds innings, and then the next batter hit a triple down the right field line, just inside the chalk line,” Martin recalls. “We were winning 1-0 and I got the next batter to ground out. Not too bad of a start for a freshman.”
The team won the championship and followed it up with another championship season in 2013.
“It was a great experience to be part of a team that won back-to-back championships,” Martin said. “We lost in the state semifinals in my junior and senior years. We made it to the state tournament all four years I was on the team.”
Martin said high school coach Mike Estep instilled an environment of success and a good work ethic in everyone.
“He wanted us to bring our best effort every day in practice, as well as the games,” he said.
Paying close attention to Martin at the time was then-Marshall University pitching coach Josh Newman, a 2000 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and now an assistant coach at Penn State University. Newman says he jumped at the chance to recruit Martin to Huntington.
“Wade is a winner,” Newman said during an interview with an Ohio newspaper in 2017. “There are special people that have a chance to impact you in your lifetime, but of all of them, he’s the most special person I’ve ever coached, and I’ve coached first-round draft picks and recruited guys that have gone on to play in the Major Leagues. Wade is a winner in life, and is an absolute blueprint of a guy that I want to recruit in the future.”
Martin said Marshall was at the top of his list when considering the athletic scholarships he had been offered.
“It was not only a chance to play for coach Newman, but the academic programs are also outstanding,” he said. “Also, my high school sweetheart, who is now my wife, Cassidy, was attending Marshall. It was an easy choice.”
Martin was a standout pitcher on the Thundering Herd baseball team, where he was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team and All-Academic Team in 2017, and he earned the C-USA Academic Medal, with a grade point average of 3.75 or higher, every season he played for the Herd.
“The valuable lessons I learned through athletics definitely helped to shape the trajectory of my life and career after my playing days were over,” said Martin. “Baseball taught me the value of hard work, discipline and teamwork, and it also helped me understand that, while we all fail, what’s important is how we pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, learn from our mistakes and get back in the game.”
Martin, who just turned 26 years old, graduated from Marshall University in May 2020 with a Master of Science degree in health care administration, and was hired shortly afterward as an operations manager for OVP Health, a separate, for-profit health care company with operations in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and South Carolina.
Last month, Martin was selected by OVP Health’s board of directors to be the organization’s new chief executive officer (CEO).
“The board of directors recognized Wade’s outstanding leadership potential long before his appointment as CEO,” said David Smith, chairman of OVP Health Care. “Wade is mature beyond his years, and his excellent communication, organizational and leadership skills made him the obvious choice as our CEO. We expect him to be a real asset in all phases of operations, ensuring quality health care access for all, especially those who’ve been overlooked in the past.”
As CEO, Martin is responsible for the growth, development and oversight of a network of community health centers throughout the region that provide primary care services in underserved areas, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.
“I plan to use those same life lessons I learned playing baseball to help guide me in leading OVP Health Care as we work each day to make high-quality health care available to everyone in our communities,” Martin said.
The organization has its headquarters in downtown Huntington. It currently operates community health centers in Proctorville, Wheelersburg and Gallipolis in Ohio and Ashland, Kentucky. It recently opened OVP Health Care Dentistry, in affiliation with Marshall Health, at 1423 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.
“Within our service area, oral health disparities are very prominent due to the cost of dental services and the lack of affordable dental insurance coverage,” Martin said. “Many of these patients receive no dental care at all. But our affiliation with Marshall Health will enable us to knock down this barrier and open the door for all patients to receive the dental care and treatment they need.”
The clinic offers basic adult and pediatric dental services, including examinations, uncomplicated extractions, fillings and teeth cleaning. It is also able to refer patients needing more complex care and treatment to other dental professionals at Marshall Health.
“Getting this dental clinic open is part of our long-term strategic goal,” Martin said. “Partnering with Marshall Health has been the highlight of my time here so far. Marshall University is the heartbeat of the local community here, and I look forward to continuing working with them to bring more health care for all patients in the Tri-State area.”