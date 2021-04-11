Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.