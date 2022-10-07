HUNTINGTON — First Stage Theatre Company presents "Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical" at Huntington High School this weekend.
The Tony Award-winning "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical" from the Royal Shakespeare Company revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.
Based on Dahl's book, Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly lovable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.
Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however — the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace.
The cast of the play is made up of young performers from first through 12th grades and one adult actor/mentor from the Tri-State area.
Shows will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children age 12 and under.
To reserve tickets, call 304-416-KIDS (304-416-5437).
The play is directed by Amy Browning, music directed by John Campbell, choreographed by Katie Fulks and produced by Jeanette Bailey.
