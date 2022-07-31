HUNTINGTON — A kelly green suit and tie, a Marshall University pin and matching Jordans are the standard attire for any university event for Matt James.
James, 36, serves as the assistant dean of students at Marshall University and is well known among students for both his outfits and his unique mentoring style. James, originally from Bluefield, West Virginia, graduated from Marshall in 2009. He often tells first-year students when he first arrived on campus, it wasn’t all roses.
“I was super homesick. I called my mom and begged her to come to pick me up,” James said.
Years later, James teaches one of many UNI-100 freshman introductory classes required by the university, but students in his section will quickly discover his class is unlike the others. While other UNI instructors have their students write papers and become familiar with logistical operations like registering for classes, James focuses on what he needed as a freshman — relationships.
“We go through our own journey, then when we are given the opportunity to reflect on that and make it better for other people, isn’t that my role as an educator?” he said.
After a pep talk from his mother, James stuck it out. James went on to serve as president of Marshall’s Student Government Association with Sean Hornbuckle, now a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, as his vice president. James even won the title of Mr. Marshall before graduation. He received a degree in biology and planned to go to pharmacy school — however, former university president Stephen J. Kopp saw something else for James.
“I asked (Kopp) for a letter of recommendation for a pharmacy school, and he told me that he didn’t want to do that and that he saw my talents somewhere else. He wanted me to look into possibly going into Student Affairs work and he could see me as a dean of students one day. At the time it really hurt my feelings,” James said.
James took the next two years to get his master’s degree in school counseling in 2011 and has worked in Marshall’s Student Affairs ever since. James says he is now thankful that Kopp saw the career path James would excel in better than he could see it for himself. James considers his current role to be his dream job.
In addition to being a UNI-100 instructor, James advises the executive team of Marshall’s Student Government Association and works to plan homecoming and the annual fountain ceremony in November.
James uses his experience with his mentors to inform his work with students now. Sometimes you need the metaphorical call to home to be encouraged to stick out a challenge.
“I’m very direct with students, especially because I think it’s important to tell people what they need to hear — not what they want to hear,” James said.
James aims to be someone students can go to when they need it most. When students first enter the UNI-100 classroom, it is one of the first parts of college they do independently. He used to think of himself as a big brother figure, but now that he is a father to his young daughter, he sees himself as a part of being home away from home for many students.
“A lot of the learning that happens is experiential and relationship based. So my goal is that students can come through my class and have at least two people they can come to for anything, not just school stuff,” James said.
James knows the stakes are high. He was a first-generation college student, and for many students, not overcoming an obstacle or setback can be the difference between graduating or not. James said he believes the pandemic has brought out significant struggles for students with mental health and additional financial burdens.
“The opportunity loss is real. If students don’t graduate from college, oftentimes it cuts off their potential earnings and other opportunities in their life,” James said.
This year, James was listed as a member of West Virginia State Journal’s 40 under 40 and was awarded the Delta Beta Xi award for distinguished service from his national fraternity, Alpha Sigma Phi. He and his wife, Sara, live in Huntington with their two wiener dogs, Chip and Charlie, and their daughter, Saylor.
