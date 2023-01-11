Tonight, Jan. 12, Matt Woods will perform a special show at the Bar None Sports Tavern and Grill from 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 12. The show, co-produced by the Tavern and the Honky Tonk Heroes folks, will take place at 335 14th St. in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Matt Woods has made his unique and original music in Knoxville for many years now, and in recent tours, his musical journeys have often included Huntington.
Tonight, Jan. 12, Woods will perform a special show at the Bar None Sports Tavern and Grill from 8 to 10 p.m. The show, co-produced by the Tavern and the Honky Tonk Heroes folks, will take place at 335 14th St. in Huntington. A $5 donation at the door is suggested, although good live music deserves a full tip jar as the night goes on. Tequila drink specials will be on tap all evening as well.
When Woods was young and growing up just north of Knoxville, Tennessee, his dad’s vinyl record collection opened up his musical horizons.
“I was a fan of music early on,” said Woods. “I remember being a kid and listening to my dad’s records, and then I finally got my own record player and after that, he would hand down some of his records to me. He loved classic country, so he was a huge Merle Haggard fan and a big Willie Nelson fan, and he was into all of the heavy hitters from the 1960s and ‘70s. He also handed down some rock and roll records to me, including 'Janis Joplin’s Greatest Hits,' a Gladys Knight and The Pips record, and Black Sabbath’s 'Master of Reality' album.”
By the time Woods was 13 or 14, he got a guitar of his own.
“Back in junior high, I joined the school band and played the trumpet, and about that time my mom wanted me to learn how to play the piano, but I just didn’t want to pay attention to any of that at that age, as I wanted a guitar and wanted to play rock and roll,” said Woods. “I would sing in the church choir, however, and I was in the 4-H Club as a kid and along with learning about animals and how to farm, they also had a public speaking program, so at a young age I was pretty comfortable talking in front of a lot of people. I also performed in school plays and things like that, but the musical ability came a little later.”
Woods did not begin to write songs and play in public, however, until he was in his early 20s.
“I went to the University of Tennessee and was always going out to hear people play music in the clubs,” said Woods. “I was playing music in basements and at parties at the time and I thought, ‘Dang, if I can do it at a basement party, these other guys are doing it in the clubs and getting paid and drinking for free, so I might as well buy a PA and book a show.’ And, I started doing just that, and I began to play around Knoxville several times a week in my early years.
"As my career progressed, I guess you could say I played a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll, but the thru-line is I play working-class American music. As far as other musicians out there doing it right now, I’m a big fan of Lucero, and obviously Jason Isbell is an immense talent. But, I am especially stoked to see many of my buddies in the music world doing good these days as real music seems to be taking off.”
Woods began touring the country under his own name in 2009 and has kept his audience growing since then. Woods is also happy that his new album recorded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, will be out later this year. But just like every other touring musician in the world, getting through the COVID-19 pandemic was interesting and intense.
“When COVID hit, not being able to work was the hardest part,” said Woods. “But, I tried to use the lockdown to form some better habits. I wrote more songs in a short amount of time than I had ever written before, as I was writing music most days. I also tried to take better care of myself and be in better health. I got out and rediscovered how much I like to be in the woods. I’ve tried to carry forward the idea of trying to balance my time and not burn the candle at both ends. Now, I’d rather get outside and spend time in the woods and spend time with friends and just try to be more disciplined when it comes to taking care of myself and writing songs.”
Woods has been performing in West Virginia for many years now and enjoys every trip back to the Mountain State.
“I started coming up and playing in West Virginia by 2011,” said Woods. “I was playing shows in West Virginia with Tyler Childers way back before things started happening for him, and I’m super proud of Tyler. As for this show, I’ve played some gigs for the Honky Tonk Heroes guys before, but this will be my first time playing at the Bar None Tavern. They are a great group of music-loving folks that are into some of the more underground country music that is being played and recorded out there right now, by artists who may not be getting that mainstream country radio love. So, they are some pretty avid music fans. I’m looking forward to it.”
