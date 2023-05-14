HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature local poet Cheryl Denise and local author Devonne Brown.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15, in Heritage Station at 210 11th St., downtown Huntington.
Denise grew up in Elmira, Ontario. She went to the red brick Mennonite church beside the white clapboard Old Order Meetinghouse. Now she and her husband live in Philippi, West Virginia, in the intentional community of Shepherds Field in a timber framed home they built when they were young. Denise is the author of the poetry books “Fences” (2022), “What’s in the Blood” (2012) and “I Saw God Dancing” (2005), all published by Cascadia Publishing House, DreamSeeker Books, Telford, Pennsylvania. She has a spoken-word poetry CD, “Leaving Eden” (2012) with music from Ben Regier, available on Amazon. Visit her on Facebook at Cheryl Denise, poet.
Brown is a West Virginia native, author, and mother of twin boys. She has taught English from Shakespeare to basic reading in a career that spans closer to a half than a quarter of a century. A “Warhorse English Teacher,” she has divided her professional time between alternative and traditional schools in West Virginia, North Carolina, and in the United Kingdom. Her book “Norris Tales, the Adventures of an Awful Housecat,” is an anthology of anecdotes and short stories revolving around family tyrant Norris, a cat of unusual presence and demeanor. No one needs a cat like Norris, but thankfully, a shelter picked him up off the streets to save other unsuspecting citizens from his unbridled condescension.
The “Writers Can Read” open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month (all year) from 7 until 8:30 p.m. in Heritage Station. The event features two award-winning, published authors who serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month. Previous featured readers have included: Marc Harshman, Denise Giardina, Crystal Wilkinson, Jonathan Corcoran, Doug Van Gundy, Robert Gipe, Nick White, and others. Afterward the main speakers, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
