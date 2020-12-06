HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Mayor’s Council on the Arts and the city of Huntington have established the position of literary laureate in recognition of the importance of the literary arts in the community.
The honorary, two-year position will be given to a writer who expresses and celebrates Huntington’s unique people and places. The laureate will be an advocate for the arts and foster a love of writing and literature among the diversity of all residents.
The Mayor’s Council on the Arts is now accepting nominations and submissions for the position, which will pay a $2,000 stipend. The laureate will be expected to cover their own expenses.
The following factors will be considered when reviewing submissions:
- Author’s quality of body of work.
- Appropriateness of literary project for the community.
- Involvement in the cultural life of the community.
- Must reside in Huntington as well as remain in the community throughout the tenure as literary laureate.
- Must be at least 18 years of age.
- Must have a demonstrated commitment to and passion for writing and will embrace the opportunity to engage in civic discourse.
- A history of literary excellence, including a publication history.
- The ability and willingness to fulfill the roles of the office.
- The selected writer must be willing to allow selected works to be published on the city’s website (or a partner organization) and be duplicated for publicity at school and community events, newsletters, press releases, and possible use for art installations.
- The selected writer must be willing to be photographed and recorded at readings and other events that may be broadcast online or via news outlets or city-sponsored television.
- The selected writer must verify that the submitted works are their own and do not violate another’s copyright.
Proposals must be received by Dec. 30, 2020. Results will be announced Feb. 1, 2021, and the selected literary laureate’s tenure will commence Feb. 27.
Applications must contain:
1. Portfolio including:
- Selections from writer’s body of work; no more than 5 pages of original work.
- Professional resume including recent publication history.
- Professional references: At least three professional references who have an intimate knowledge of your work and accomplishments. Letters of support are to be supplied by two of these. Letters can be submitted electronically to the committee chair — Carter Taylor Seaton at carterseaton@comcast.net. Include complete address and phone/email for each reference.
2. Optional relevant experience and qualifications support information: Up to three selections of supporting materials (reviews, website links to recorded performances, news articles, essays, etc.).
3. Required project proposal (not to exceed two pages): Candidates will submit a 500-word personal statement with a framework for a specific goal or project to be undertaken during the tenure of the appointment. Please describe an overall concept for a one-year tenure as Literary Laureate, outlining the relevance to the city of Huntington with an emphasis on its upcoming sesquicentennial celebration.