HUNTINGTON — Award-winning artist Carol Mazurek will have a one-woman show at 3rd Avenue Gallery and Custom Framing by Jenks at 6 p.m. Sept. 17.

The event is free and open to the public, but all are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Mazurek’s recent series is “Above the Earth” I, II, III & IV. She will be in attendance to visit guests and talk about her artwork. There will be refreshments.

Mazurek’s works are made up of hundreds of photos she has taken in obscure and literal ways. They are then cut and pieced together to form her interpretation of the universe.

Her inspiration for the “Above the Earth” series was taken from the “Hubble Telescope” in a book called “The Heavens Proclaim His Glory.”

Mazurek is also the author of “Patches Stay Put!,” which will be available for purchase and to be autographed.

