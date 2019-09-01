CEREDO — On July 9, Katie McCallister, of Kenova, received her 50-year membership pin from Marcum Chapter No. 61, Order of the Eastern Star, located in Ceredo. The 50-year pin was presented to her by Jean Calhoun, Past Worthy Grand Matron of West Virginia and currently Worthy Matron, along with William Roberts, Worthy Patron of Marcum Chapter No. 61.
McCallister was initiated into Eastern Star at Kenova Chapter No. 111 on May 24, 1969. At that time, Betty and Jack Ferguson were the Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron. She was active in the chapter, but due to declining membership and poor attendance, Kenova Chapter No. 111 merged with Marcum Chapter No. 61, Ceredo, on Jan. 10, 1995. McCallister continued to remain active in the chapter and has served in many of the offices.