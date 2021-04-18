For the second year, McDonald’s USA, through its Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program, is awarding half a million dollars to incoming and current students at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Through this initiative, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, McDonald’s is furthering its support of the next generation of leaders.
According to “Moving Upward and Onward: Income Mobility at Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” a study conducted by Samuel DeWitt Proctor Institute/Rutgers Graduate School of Education, more students experience upward mobility at HBCUs than any other institutions, and nearly 70% of HBCUs students attain at least middle-class incomes.
Understanding the impact of HBCUs on Black youth, McDonald’s said in a news release it is committed to helping elevate the Black community by awarding scholarships to students who are striving to turn their dreams of attending and graduating from an HBCU into reality.
Incoming and current HBCU students are encouraged to apply for the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship now through May 10 at 11:59 p.m. EST at www.tmcf.org. Thirty-four scholarships, up to $15,000 each, will be awarded to students for the 2021-22 academic year. Winners will be announced this summer.
Launched in 2020, McDonald’s created the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program to help HBCU students continue their education in the midst of COVID-19, which caused financial strain on many students and their families. As a result, 34 students received funding that helped them stay in school, despite challenging circumstances.
Students interested in applying must meet the following eligibility requirements:
Be 18 years old or older
- Be enrolled full-time as a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior attending an HBCU during the 2021-22 academic school year
- Have a current cumulative grade point average of 2.7 or higher
- Demonstrate leadership abilities and financial need
- Be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident with a valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551
To learn more about the Black & Positively Golden movement and scholarship, follow @wearegolden on Instagram and visit blackandpositivelygolden.com.