The Cabell County Medical Society will hold its monthly dinner program on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Guyan Country Club. The reception will start at 6:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner starting at 7 p.m.
Dr. Andrew Vaughn will discuss “Lifestyle and Nutrition: What is the Role in the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Diseases?”
Vaughn has more than 35 years of experience in cardiology care, specializing in non-invasive, preventative and general cardiology. His practice also places special emphasis on nutrition as it relates to heart disease and heart health, and he is a Certified Culinary Medicine Specialist from the Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine at Tulane University in New Orleans.
The dinner is open to all CCMS members and their guests. RSVP by email to Elizabeth Jenkins at CabellCoMedicalSociety@gmail.com