The new book “100 Things to Do in West Virginia Before You Die” by co-authors, travel partners and lifelong friends Melody Pittman and Angela Richards is out now.
The book gives ideas for seeing the best of the Mountain State through insider tips, fun facts and personal recommendations. With carefully crafted itineraries for the whole family, visitors and locals alike will be ready to traverse the state like a true mountaineer.
Pittman is particularly happy that they were able to include some color pictures in the center. She says there is a list of 100 “proper things” but there are also some additional activities listed making for a total of 240 things in the book.
Patricia Schultz is the author of the 2003 bestseller “1,000 Places to See Before You Die.”
“My biggest hero is Patricia Schultz,” Pittman said. “That was the beginning of the spark of ‘blankety-blank things to do before you die, anywhere.’”
Pittman has friends who wrote other books in the series, such as Sara Broers who wrote the Iowa version and Dannelle Gay who wrote the Wisconsin version.
“I pitched Reedy Press because I wanted to be the one to write the one about West Virginia,” Pittman said.
Pittman grew up in Kanawha County but now lives in Mesquite, Nevada. Reedy Press wanted the book to be written by someone who lives in the state currently, so she asked her friend Angela Richards to do it with her.
Richards also grew up in Kanawha County near Charleston. She still lives there and travels throughout the state quite often for her job at an insurance company.
“I liked the idea of telling people some of the things in West Virginia that a lot of people don’t know about, shedding a positive light on beautiful things to do in West Virginia," Richards said. "Our state has a lot of things going for it. We have beautiful mountains; we have great businesses and family-run restaurants. So the idea of putting all of that together in a book to be able to share with people to say, ‘Hey, this is what we recommend for road trips for if you’re in this area; you should go see this,’ that kind of thing.”
Richards loves spending time in the Eastern Panhandle and visits Snowshoe with her family yearround. Generally, she also loves “driving the backroads in the mountains.”
“I love driving Route 60, which is the Midland Trail,” Pittman said. “I usually go to New River Gorge Bridge. I stop at Burger Carte; I go to Hawk’s Nest; I go to Kanawha Falls, Cathedral Falls, all those icons. You also pass a JQ Dickinson Salt Works along the way. So that is like a whole day full of all kinds of fun things to do. And then the Hatfield-McCoy trail system in West Virginia, I think it's the best trail system in all of the country.”
There are book signings planned around the launch of the book:
Thursday, April 20, 6-7 p.m., with Angela Richards at the Kanawha County Public Library. Register here for free.
Saturday, April 29, noon to 1 p.m., with Melody Pittman at Bridge Road Shops
Saturday, April 29, 3-4 p.m., with Melody Pittman at Ellen's Homemade Ice Cream
