The new book “100 Things to Do in West Virginia Before You Die” by co-authors, travel partners and lifelong friends Melody Pittman and Angela Richards is out now.

The book gives ideas for seeing the best of the Mountain State through insider tips, fun facts and personal recommendations. With carefully crafted itineraries for the whole family, visitors and locals alike will be ready to traverse the state like a true mountaineer.

