United Way of Central West Virginia has announced the creation of its Women United affinity group to strengthen efforts to support children and families in Clay, Boone, Kanawha, Logan and Putnam counties.
New members are being sought for the nascent family program. An informational, after-hours Zoom meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. To receive the link to take part in the meeting, contact the United Way at 304-340-3606, or visit www.unitedwaycwv.org/women-united for an application and additional information.
United Way of Central West Virginia board members Dr. Cynthia Persily, Virginia Copley, and Bethany Ross are chairing the Women United group.
“Because of our special connection to the community, women are uniquely suited to drive needed change in the places where we live, work and play,” Persily said. “Women United will allow us all to focus on the change that is needed today for children and their families to thrive in the future.”
Persily is the senior director of health sciences at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
Copley is the wealth regional director for West Virginia with BB&T, now Truist.
Ross is the corporate communications analyst for Toyota Motor North America and serves Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia in Buffalo.
Fundraising kicked off on Nov. 27, with the inaugural “Power of the Purse” online auction. Brand new and gently used purses will be up for bid through Dec. 12. The auction is being sponsored by Truist, LM Communications, Nancy Thomas, Dental Associates Inc. and Children’s Dentistry. The website for the auction is www.biddingforgood.com/unitedwaycwv, or mobile: bforg.com/unitedwaycwv.
Women United is a global network within United Way of more than 70,000 women leaders across more than 165 communities and six countries, all focused on building stronger communities. Since 2002, Women United has invested $1.5 billion in local solutions to solve local problems. For additional information regarding Women United, visit WomenUnited.org.