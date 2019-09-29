HUNTINGTON — Tony Williams had been down the path of cancer treatment before — twice actually, and in two different decades.
But he was floored when his latest diagnosis came in February 2018, as much by the oddity as the severity of his new situation. The now-70-year-old financial adviser from Hurricane, West Virginia, had Stage 2 breast cancer.
"I could feel the knot there (in his chest), but to have breast cancer as a guy?" Williams said, recounting the day he found out. "I had never known a man that had it."
Cancer hadn't dominated Williams' life, but he'd become well accustomed to treating it. As a young adult in 1980, Williams was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, which he overcame after a battery of radiation treatments.
In 2003, Williams was again diagnosed with cancer, this time non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he was treated and cleared by oncologist Dr. Maria Tirona.
It was during a regular check-up with Tirona 15 years later that an odd lump he had felt in the shower was screened and came back positive.
Williams avoided harsh radiation this time, but required four chemotherapy treatments over the next 12 weeks and a double mastectomy to be cancer free — for the third time in his life — by June 2018. Aside from taking a pill for the next 10 years, life since has been relatively normal.
Having experienced cancer treatment in the early 1980s, the early 2000s and the late 2010s, Williams noted his latest treatment was much less brutal than his first, even though he was much younger then.
"They're continuously coming up with better drugs and better chemo treatments, so at least in my case it's worked pretty well," Williams said. "With all the research that they do now, they've got a lot better treatments for you."
As if overcoming three different cancers in three different decades wasn't odd enough, surviving his latest episode with what's predominantly, but incorrectly, considered a women's disease was a bizarre experience at first.
When he came in for appointments and check-ups at surgeon Dr. Jack Traylor's office, he was often the only man in the waiting room, Williams recalled, an uneasy feeling he shrugged off after the first few visits. Since then, he's come to terms with the fact that breast cancer is not gender specific and doesn't define him as less of a man.
"It may have 10 or 15 years ago, but not now," Williams said. "Everyone goes through things."
But until recently, Williams had been fairly quiet about his unique condition and hadn't participated in any breast cancer awareness activities, which are generally pink-blasted, women-centric events.
The fact that men can develop breast cancer is often a footnote to the larger awareness campaigns surrounding women, and that's what has made Williams want to be more vocal. While women are advised to have regular mammograms at a certain age, men are not — and are more likely to ignore any strange lump that appears on their bodies, Williams said.
"Just make sure that if you feel any weird areas, don't let it go," Williams said, adding he caught two out of his three cancers through self-examination. "It's not a pulled muscle; if there's something there out of the ordinary, you need to see a doctor right away."
Breast cancer affects the male body in the exact same way as a woman's body, and the symptoms are likewise the same. As in a woman, breast cancer will present itself as a lump on a man's breast.
Breast cancer is extremely rare in men — accounting for less than 1% of all diagnoses in the United States. Because of that, male patients are often overlooked in the grand scheme of breast cancer treatment and awareness, The New York Times reported earlier this month.
Men with breast cancer are regularly excluded by the Food and Drug Administration from clinical trials when new breast cancer treatments become available, meaning there is little knowledge about how a certain procedure or drug would affect a male patient.
