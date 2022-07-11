HUNTINGTON — Christian contemporary music act MercyMe is scheduled to perform at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington at 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
The band is one of the most commercially successful Christian music acts of the 21st century. The group first gained mainstream success with its 2001 crossover hit “I Can Only Imagine,” which is one of the most commercially successful Christian songs of all time and is has gone certified Platinum four times.
The band's newest single “Then Christ Came” was released last week and will be played live along with the band’s other hits across the tour, which starts at Red Rocks in Denver, Colorado, before making its way across the midwest, south and east coast.
Tickets start at $30 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15 through Ticketmaster.
