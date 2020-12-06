GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Musicians from all over the region usually gather at the historic Ariel Opera House in Gallipolis, Ohio, for the annual Ariel Merry TubaChristmas the second Saturday of December. For 2020, that tradition has turned into the presentation of a virtual Merry TubaChristmas.
Viewers can visit arieloperahouse.org and enjoy selections from several different years.
TubaChristmas is part of a nationwide celebration of low brass music created by Harvey Phillips. Now in its 47th year, Merry TubaChristmas is presented in over 250 cities throughout the United States and in several foreign countries.
Phillips was inspired to create TubaChristmas as an annual event honoring his teacher, the late great tubist William J. Bell who was born on Christmas day in 1902.
Every Christmas season, tuba and euphonium players of all ages gather to pay respect to all the great artists and teachers who represent their heritage. Every TubaChristmas performance features traditional Christmas carols especially arranged for low brass by American composer Alec Wilder who died on Christmas Eve 1980.
In addition to Merry TubaChristmas, a video history of the restoration of the Ariel and development of The Ohio Valley Symphony is also available online.