CHARLESTON — The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc. awarded grants totaling $55,388 to several programs and ministries around West Virginia. According to Foundation president, Jeff Taylor, the Grants Committee reviews applications and awards grants to help fund innovative programs that address acute needs in communities.
At its Oct. 21 meeting, the Foundation awarded grants for several churches, including Wayne United Methodist Church, which was awarded an $811 grant to provide for training programs to help study and foster a faith and finance program in their community.
The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc., established in 1974, manages over $108 million for United Methodist causes in West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland.