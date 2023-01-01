HUNTINGTON — One Huntington artist’s varying talents were recognized by the community.
Michael Valentine is a technical media manager for the City of Huntington and continues to provide music and performances for the city year round.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — One Huntington artist’s varying talents were recognized by the community.
Michael Valentine is a technical media manager for the City of Huntington and continues to provide music and performances for the city year round.
It is for Valentine’s creativity as a film maker, director, producer, singer, and musician that he is receiving The Herald-Dispatch Citizen Award for the Arts for 2021.
“(Michael) works very hard to bring his own artistic flare to the Huntington area in so many arenas. I can’t imagine a better candidate for this award,” said Marshall Health Physician Andrea Lauffer, who nominated Valentine.
“He is a true artist who is dedicated to providing exceptional creativity and entertainment to our local community.”
His bands Good Ol’ Boys and a Girl and most recently Chocolate-4-Wheeler have performed at many local venues including Black Sheep Burrito & Brews, The Loud, The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Foundry Theater, Pullman Square, The Peddler and Heritage Station.
Valentine’s work as a writer and actor in films such “Trace Around Your Heart” (2013) and “In Sin and Error Pining” (2015) are listed on IMDb.
Showcasing local talent in the Huntington area with performances with the Good Times Show, Valentine brings the community together for art and aid.
“For the last few Christmases, Michael has worked tirelessly in creating unique and innovative musical skits with local Huntington celebrities. Michael’s work in bringing quality musical entertainment to the city has helped with charitable causes in Huntington,” Lauffer said.
She said his contribution to the show with directing, producing, acting and singing has raised money for local organizations such as Project Westmoreland, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and others.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.