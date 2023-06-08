The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The folks at the Foundry Theater have partnered with the Huntington Children’s Museum and local playwright and event producer Michael Valentine to present the free musical play called “The Good Time Kids’ Show.”

This original, family friendly production for kids of all ages will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located at 800 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington. This free show is a part of the Huntington Children’s Museum’s KidsFest festivities happening around town, which further connects the organization to the area as it moves toward the building of the museum on the West End.

