Grammy Award winners Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant are coming to Charleston for Christmas.
The pair will kick off their Christmas tour Dec. 1 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. The Grammy winners have toured together during the holidays several times, and this performance will feature many songs from their Christmas albums.
Grant has recorded five Christmas records over the course of her career. Smith has recorded four.
In a release, Smith said, “This is my absolute favorite time of the year, and I am so happy to be back on the road with my dear friend, Amy Grant. We’ve been doing this tour together for many years and it just never gets old. It is going to be something extra special this year.”
Pre-sale tickets went on sale Wednesday. General on-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets are $35.50, $45.50, $55.50, $75.50 and $145.50. For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
