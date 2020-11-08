Small towns always have secrets, and fictional Sunshine, West Virginia, is no exception to this rule.
Meredith Sue Willis’ novella, “Saving Tyler Hake,” begins in a fictional Appalachian town a few days after the death of born-and-raised local Mason Hake. Teachers and students at Smith County High school are shocked by Mason’s death and the manner in which it happens, but even more surprised when his son, Tyler, returns to school the following Monday wearing his father’s bloody flannel shirt. The events that follow are told from the perspective of his 10th-grade teacher, Robin Smith, who grew up with Mason Hake and had her own personal history with him.
After all these years have passed and she and her classmates have moved on and made lives of their own, she never once thinks any of their past secrets would ever resurface, until the reappearance of old friend Geneva Burden at Mason’s funeral.
Through gossip, romantic encounters, and personal investigations, the residents of Smith County realize that every move you make in a small town always has the possibility of catching up with you.
I was drawn in right from the beginning of this story. Starting off with a raw event helps to bring to the reader the closeness of the entire situation, making it seem more real. The personalities of the characters and the description of the settings are just a couple things that allow me to visualize this story and how it could take place in my own small Appalachian hometown.
Author, and native West Virginian, Willis also brilliantly highlights tough issues that rural Americans face, such as lack of stability in the home, the role educators are forced to play in the lives of their students, and other challenges and roadblocks that inhibit a well-rounded education for many Appalachian children.
Additionally, it is refreshing to see a story told from a sort-of outsider’s view, as Mrs. Smith, who observes from a teacher’s lens, does very effectively. As a teacher, she has the ability to be observant and level-headed while still caring for young Tyler and his future. This is often what teachers do, and it helps make this novella a standout.
“Saving Tyler Hake,” released by Mountain State Press, and is a must-add to your reading list. It can be ordered for $15 from www.mountainstatepress.org.
Michaela Randolph is a senior English major at Marshall University.