MORGANTOWN — On March 6, Mildred Fizer, resident at The Village at Heritage Point, celebrated her 100th birthday.
Fizer was born on March 6, 1921, in Culloden, West Virginia. After graduating high school, she attended Marshall College, now Marshall University, for her Education and Extension Administration degree. Upon graduating, she taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Cabell County for several years.
She was a member of 4-H, America’s largest youth development organization that aims to help young people and their families gain the skills needed to be proactive forces in their communities and develop ideas for a more innovative economy.
Her dedication and work with 4-H through the WV Extension Service was noticed, and she was invited to become a county 4-H leader. She did so well in this position that she was asked to work for the state office. Before long, she was named as the state director of 4-H, the first woman to do so in the country.
“I spent 37 years with 4-H,” Fizer said. “After working in Cabell County, I moved to Morgantown, where I worked statewide as the first female state director in the nation.”
After her nearly four decades with 4-H, Fizer retired just before she turned 60 years old. She then started her involvement with volunteer agencies such as Reach to Recovery, an organization that helps people cope with their breast cancer experience — as early as the first possibility of a diagnosis and continuing for as long as breast cancer remains a personal concern. She also remained active with the Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels.
“After I retired, I did volunteer work for 17 different agencies,” she said. “It wasn’t until I moved to The Village that I stopped.”
In July of 1999, Fizer moved into The Village at Heritage Point, a not-for-profit life plan community in Morgantown offering an independent lifestyle for seniors age 62 and older. Fizer is considered a Charter Member of The Village, having moved in during the first week that they opened their doors.
To help celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, members of her church planned to sing to her and the West Virginia Extension Service, where she was employed, placed a yard-size birthday card on the lawn for her.
When asked what her advice to the younger generation would be, Fizer said, “Be yourself. Help others. Be involved. Make friends and make sure to be a friend.”