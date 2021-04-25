HUNTINGTON — The 10th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic, a free event for all military members, veterans and their guests in the Tri-State area, is being planned for June 5 at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will include free food, live music, games, door prizes, weapons display, military vehicle and equipment displays and classic and antique cars.
At the event 2019, more than 1,250 military members and veterans from the Tri-State area were fed at the event and at least another 300 non-veterans were in attendance.
The public is invited again this year; however, only military, veterans and their guests will be served lunch. Bring proof of service and a lawn chair to enjoy the day.
The menu will include BBQs, hot dogs, BBQ chicken breast, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, salad, ice cream and watermelon.
There will be free rides on World War II landing craft — Higgins Boat, AMTRAC and a DUWK — on the Ohio River and Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams will demonstrate the flame thrower. Civil War re-enactors will perform a “live fire” cannon demonstration.
Music will be provided by Blue Country Band, which will play music of the 1950s and ‘60s as well as patriotic music.
The event is hosted by Tri-State Chapter #949, Vietnam Veterans of America, WV Marine Corps Coordinating Council and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
Gold Sponsors for 2021 event include VFW Post 4464 & Honor Guard of Gallipolis, Ohio; Glockner Enterprises; Marathon Oil, Catlettsburg Refining LLC; Huntington National Bank; and Mountain Health Network Inc.
Anyone wishing to donate toward expenses of the free event can send a check made out to WVMCCC to P.O. Box 734, Ceredo, WV 25507-0734.
For more information call Ron Wroblewski at 740-446-1795