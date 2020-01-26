WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., announced 10 West Virginia high school students nominated to four U.S. military service academies.
“West Virginians have always answered the call to defend our nation. I am proud to nominate these accomplished young men and women, and I thank them for their willingness to serve. These students represent our most courageous citizens who will go on serve our nation nobly,” Miller said.
While a congressional nomination is required to apply, it does not guarantee admission. Students will be notified individually if they are granted admission to one of the service academies.
Local nominated students from include:
Cabell County
Connor Scott Chapman, 18, of Milton. Parents, Ronald M. and Carla Chapman. School: Cabell Midland High School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy
Samuel Joseph Haikal, 17, of Huntington. Parents, Dr. Lee and Jane Haikal. School: IMG Academy. Nominated: U.S. Military Academy.
Ethan Robert Proctor, 18, of Huntington. Parents, John A. and Karen Proctor. School: Huntington High School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy.
Jacob Van Nostrand, 18, of Culloden. Parents, John and Christine Van Nostrand. School: Cabell Midland High School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy.
Mason County
Nazar Abbas, 17, of Point Pleasant. Parent, Deborah Vance. School: Point Pleasant High School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Military Academy.
Blayne Lee Butler, 19, of Gallipolis Ferry. Parents, Jim and Anna Maria Butler. School: Naval Academy Preparatory School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy