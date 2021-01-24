The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has nominated six West Virginia high school students to the U.S. military service academies.

“I am proud to nominate these exceptional West Virginia students to our nation’s military academies,” Miller said. “West Virginians have a long history of serving our nation, and now our next generation is honorably answering the call to dedicate their life in defense of freedom. I wish these students the best of luck in their bright future ahead.”

While a congressional nomination is required to apply, it does not guarantee admission. Students will be notified individually if they are granted admission to one of the service academies.

The students are:

Austin Dempsey, 18: Huntington High School. Parents: Nathan and Barbara Dempsey. Nomination: U.S. Naval Academy.

Jackson Shouldis, 18: Cabell Midland High School. Parents: Eric and Amy Shouldis. Nomination: U.S. Air Force Academy.

Ryan Sullivan, 18: Hayfield Secondary School. Parents: Shane and Rhonda Sullivan. Nomination: U.S. Military Academy.

Samuel Vance, 18: Huntington High School. Parents: Samuel and Sheri Vance. Nomination: U.S. Air Force Academy.

Peyton Whitt, 18: James Monroe High School. Parents: Garrett and Angel Whitt. Nomination: U.S. Naval Academy.

Paul Yeoman, 18: Spring Valley High School. Parents: Paul and Alissa Yeoman. Nomination: U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy.

