MILTON — A West Virginia artist is working a colorful addition to a Milton business.
Three Birds Floral & Boutique will have a mural on the side of its building located at 1001 Smith St.
Owner Marci Osburn said the addition of the mural completes one of the long-term goals that she had when she first opened Three Birds. She wanted to include a mural on the building to beautify Milton’s Main Street.
“We wanted something creative and unique,” Osburn said.
Nichole Westfall, a painter from West Virginia, created the mural. Westfall was named an Emerging Artist Fellow for the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts earlier this year.
Osburn said another employee saw Westfall’s work on Instagram and connected her with Three Birds. The owner said having a female artist was important to her, as Three Birds is woman-owned and all of her employees are women.
The mural is still in the works, but it will feature a floral arrangement of protea, roses and blue thistle, Osburn said. The arrangement is a shop favorite, which adds a personal touch to the artwork.