MILTON, W.Va. — Local parishioners and their congregation to our outdoor singing at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing in Milton.

No admission will be charged and no offering will be taken; this is community outreach, and the church will take care of the expenses. Bring a lawn chair and a friend.

The Gospel Harmony Boys, celebrating their 68th year of singing, and the Humphreys, from Ripley, West Virginia, will perform.

For more information, call John Snodgrass at 304-638-0639.

