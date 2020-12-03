Essential reporting in volatile times.

MILTON — Join members of Milton Baptist Church, 1123 Church St., for a socially distant way to celebrate “the reason for the season.”

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, start by driving through a Nativity scene celebration, where church members will have cars decorated to illustrate the Nativity story and will distribute treats. This will take place on the Milton Elementary School parking lot, adjacent to the church.

Then, park at the Outdoor Drive-In on the church parking lot for a showing of “The Star” at 6:30 p.m. Pre-packaged hotdogs, chips and treats will be passed out. The event is free. Social distancing will be observed. Anyone who exits their vehicle must wear a mask.

Follow the Milton Baptist Church Facebook event page for more details and for any updates.

