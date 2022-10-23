Elise Aguilar, ANCOR director of federal relations, gives the Grassroots Star Award to Sarah Mariani, executive director; Brett Ballengee, waiver director; and Tony Mariani, finance director of Unlimited PossAbilities, based in Milton.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The American Network of Community Options and Resources, the leading voice in Washington for providers of community-based services that empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live and work in the community, recently recognized a Milton group as part of its 2022 Excellence in Public Policy Awards. Honorees were recognized in a ceremony in Washington, D.C., at the association’s 2022 Policy Summit & Hill Day.
The Grassroots Star Award recipient was Milton-based Unlimited PossAbilities. Under the leadership of co-founder and chief executive officer Sarah Mariani, Unlimited PossAbilities was honored for the work it did to raise awareness about home- and community-based services as members of Congress and the White House sought to advance the Inflation Reduction Act. The award was established to recognize the contributions of a community-based intellectual and developmental disabilities provider organization to a grassroots advocacy effort that has the potential to substantially improve the public policy landscape for home- and community-based services and the people who accept them.
Other awards given were the Congressional Champion Award, the Suellen Galbraith Award for Excellence in Public Policy, the Diane McComb State Association Star Award and the Bonnie-Jean Brooks Rising Star Award.
“For the past year, ANCOR (American Network of Community Options and Resources) members have been at the forefront of an effort to encourage Congress to pass an historic investment in the Medicaid Home and Community Based Services program,” Barbara Merrill, chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Although the Inflation Reduction Act ultimately did not include badly needed funding for community-based services, our collective advocacy effort nevertheless accomplished so much. More than ever before, members of Congress understand, value and appreciate the role of providers in strengthening communities and championing inclusion. And frankly, none of that would have been possible absent the contributions of the outstanding organizations, individuals and lawmakers we are fortunate to honor this year.”
