Elise Aguilar, ANCOR director of federal relations, gives the Grassroots Star Award to Sarah Mariani, executive director; Brett Ballengee, waiver director; and Tony Mariani, finance director of Unlimited PossAbilities, based in Milton.

 Submitted photo

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The American Network of Community Options and Resources, the leading voice in Washington for providers of community-based services that empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live and work in the community, recently recognized a Milton group as part of its 2022 Excellence in Public Policy Awards. Honorees were recognized in a ceremony in Washington, D.C., at the association’s 2022 Policy Summit & Hill Day.

The Grassroots Star Award recipient was Milton-based Unlimited PossAbilities. Under the leadership of co-founder and chief executive officer Sarah Mariani, Unlimited PossAbilities was honored for the work it did to raise awareness about home- and community-based services as members of Congress and the White House sought to advance the Inflation Reduction Act. The award was established to recognize the contributions of a community-based intellectual and developmental disabilities provider organization to a grassroots advocacy effort that has the potential to substantially improve the public policy landscape for home- and community-based services and the people who accept them.

