MILTON — American Legion Post 139 of Milton honored fallen comrades on Memorial Day, May 31, by performing honors at cemeteries across eastern Cabell County.
The men and women of the post began their day at the Milton War Memorial, where Lee Dean joined them to sing the national anthem and “God Bless the USA.”
From there, the Legionnaires, members of the American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American, and American Legion Riders moved onto the Culloden Cemetery, Brown’s Cemetery at Balls Gap, Bickers Cemetery on Barkers Ridge, Chestnut Grove Cemetery and U.B. Church Cemetery on Dry Ridge, Neal Cemetery on Johns Creek Road, the Milton Cemetery, Ball Cemetery on Kilgore Creek, Maupin Cemetery at Yates Crossing, and Forest Memorial Park Cemetery on U.S. 60.
At each site, the members of the post presented the national and state flags and the colors of each of the service branches. Also, as part of the American Legion’s constitution, the flag detail flew the POW/MIA Remembrance flag in memory of those who have yet to be brought home. The seven-member honor guard fired three rifle volleys followed by “Taps.”
Family members and friends of those interred at the cemeteries who witnessed ceremony thanked the Legion for continuing to honor their loved ones.
Jimmy Grimmett, of Culloden and a member of the Sons of the American Legion and a Legion Rider, participated in the event for his first time the year and said, “I am deeply honored to be part of this ceremony and getting to stand alongside our own veterans. I consider all of them heroes.”
Participating in the honors ceremony were Legionnaires Wayne Legg, Mac Roberts, Clyde Albright, Donna Davis, “Junior” Barnhouse, Lester Powers, Pierce Hatfield, Ormond Johnson, Richard Ellis, Bob Bragg, Jeff Davis, Brian Wyer, James Wallace, Doug Cooper, Rob Dunlap, Herbert Smith, and Dave Collins, and Sons of the American Legion Jimmy Grimmett and Rick Gibson.
The legion’s post commander, Wayne Legg of Milton, arranged and supervised the event and has been taking part in Milton’s Memorial Day ceremonies for decades. The honors detail was led this year by Jeff Davis of Culloden. The retired green beret, said “Remembering our fallen and those who went before us by performing these ceremonies is both a great honor and a humbling privilege that I hope to be part of every year.”
As a total Legion Family event, while the detail moved about on their mission, the ladies of the Auxiliary prepared a lunch for the stalwart band. Cathy Cooper of Milton led the effort and ensured that the team was prepared to carry on their duties for the remainder of the afternoon. Kimberly Evans of Milton, a member of the Auxiliary and the Legion Riders, accompanied the detail to each site to photograph and film the event as well as providing organizational support to the honors detail.
Chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veteran’s organization devoted to mutual helpfulness, the American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans’ organization that serves the needs of all veterans, their families and the community. Milton’s Post 139 is actively involved in the community and supports the state veterans home and local families. Its membership is open to all honorably discharged veterans and their family members.