Rebekah Ferris of Milton, an electroneurodiagnostic technician at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington and mother of three, represented West Virginia as the World’s Mrs. Mountain State Tourism 2020 this past year.
The Worlds Miss Tourism Pageant selects titleholders who are intelligent, ambitious and personable to represent their country of residence, cultural history, state or city at the world competition. These women make a difference in their communities through outreach and service and possess skills and abilities that define today’s modern girls, teens and women.
As a state title holder, Ferris was allowed to compete in pageant finals in July and was crowned the World’s Mrs. Tourism 2021, which is a world title.
Ferris is an advocate for child hunger, bringing awareness to food insecurity and lack of access, especially in rural areas. By hosting story time food drives and other events, she is able to collect nonperishable food items that she delivers to local giving boxes, school food pantries and church food closets. She also continues to promote reading among youth and hosts book collections for children in foster care.
Ferris is the wife of Josh Ferris, and the daughter of Rick and Rita Elkins. As the new World’s Mrs. Tourism for 2021, she will not only be representing the state of West Virginia, but also the United States. She plans to spend her year bringing awareness to the needs of West Virginia and the U.S., as well as providing support for different local outreach and community service projects.
Those who wish to invite Ferris to appear at event may do so by emailing info@misstourismpageants.com and placing her name in the subject line. For more information about the Worlds Miss Tourism Pageant, visit https://misstourismpageants.com/ .
Follow Ferris on Facebook by searching “Worlds Mrs. Tourism 2021 — Rebekah Ferris.”