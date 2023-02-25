MATEWAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum is gathering materials for an exhibit centered around the 2018 educators strike to help mark the five-year anniversary of the nine-day-long work stoppage in all 55 counties.
“We are searching high and low for educators and others that took action in the 1990 or 2018 Educators’ Strikes to donate or loan their strike memorabilia to become a part of the display,” the museum said in a release. “Let’s shed some light on this working class history, together.”
Anyone who has a first-person account from the strike they want to share can leave a voicemail at 304-207-0513.
The museum opened in 2015 after receiving a combination of grant funding and public donations. The museum now finds its home inside the Cecil E. Roberts building, owned and operated by United Mine Workers of America Local 1440.
The museum works to encapsulate labor history in West Virginia to reclaim narratives from the past and work toward a brighter future.
“Matewan is really ground zero for the birth of the American labor movement,” said museum Director Mackenzie New-Walker. “It was just the perfect place to tell the story.”
One key artifact cited by the museum throughout labor history is the red bandana and its significance to striking mine workers. One recent resurgence of the red bandana that was made synonymous to the labor movement by the “Red Neck Army” was the West Virginia teachers strikes in 2018 and 2019.
“In recent years the red bandana has re-emerged as the symbol of solidarity,” New-Walker said. “We saw teachers wearing red bandanas during the teachers strikes. Many of them would say, ‘This is in our blood.’ I think we’ve seen today that it’s been taken up by organizations who are fighting for social and political change, in West Virginia and beyond. One hundred years later, this symbol is still a marker of class solidarity and union struggle.”
The museum has a small display dedicated to the educator’s strike with newspaper clippings, signs from the picket lines and other artifacts.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.
