MATEWAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum is gathering materials for an exhibit centered around the 2018 educators strike to help mark the five-year anniversary of the nine-day-long work stoppage in all 55 counties.

“We are searching high and low for educators and others that took action in the 1990 or 2018 Educators’ Strikes to donate or loan their strike memorabilia to become a part of the display,” the museum said in a release. “Let’s shed some light on this working class history, together.”

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

