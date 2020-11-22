November is National Adoption Month, a month set aside for a national effort to raise awareness of more than 100,000 children in foster care in the U.S. who are waiting for a safe and loving family to adopt them. There are approximately 7,000 children in the West Virginia foster care system.
Older youth in out-of-home care are much less likely to be adopted than younger children, yet studies have shown that having a close relationship with a caring adult is critical at every age.
That is why this year’s National Adoption Month focuses on the need for permanent connections and highlights the voices of older youth who have experience with adoption and foster care. National Adoption Month is recognized annually in November throughout the nation as a time to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care.
“There are a lot of great kids in West Virginia who are waiting for a family of their own,” said Kelly Thompson, executive director of Mission West Virginia, in a news release. “Adoption provides children with a permanent family, love and the support they need as they grow up and become adults. The purpose of this month is to celebrate the joys of adoption and to encourage more families and individuals to give children permanent families.”
Many children are still awaiting adoption in West Virginia. You could be the one to answer the call and adopt a waiting teen in care. If you would like to learn more and receive information about foster care and/or adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 304-512-0555, email fosteradopt@missionwv.org or visit www.missionwv.org.