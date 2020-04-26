HURRICANE, W.Va. — May is National Foster Care month and Mission West Virginia is hoping to inspire families to consider becoming foster or adoptive parents. With over 7,000 youth in foster care, West Virginia has a great need for new foster adoptive parents.
Mission West Virginia provides information and resources to help foster and/or adoptive parents become certified, helping to answer any questions and assist families as they take the first steps on their foster/adoptive journey.
Equally important is answering the question, “Why should I become a foster parent?” The answer to that question is different for each person, but whatever the reason, the individual stories are valuable. Mission West Virginia is gathering first-person experiences of foster care and adoption from the families that have lived it.
Rachel Kinder, Frameworks program director and a foster adoptive parent, says one of the most effective ways to find new parents is for existing parents to share their story.
“By sharing a moment or two from your foster care journey, you may inspire another family to take that first step,” Kinder said.
Families are invited to share their foster/adoptive stories with Mission West Virginia by Thursday, April 30. Mission West Virginia will compile the stories, create graphics and share the love of foster care and adoption throughout the month of May in honor of National Foster Care month.
Those interested can visit bit.ly/familystoryform online to submit their story.