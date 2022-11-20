HUNTINGTON — The 64th annual Model Railroad Show rolls into town Thanksgiving weekend at the Mountain Health Arena.
The event, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, begins Friday, Nov. 25, from 5-8 p.m. and continues Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27, from noon to 4 p.m.
With 10 layouts and more than 120 vendor tables, there will be something for everyone with an interest in model railroading, said Carl Miller, vice president of the Appalachian Model Railroad Society.
“The best part of the show is to see the joy on all the kids’ faces, both young and old, when they watch the model trains,” Miller said.
“For the old, it brings back memories, and for the young, it is pure excitement. Everyone leaves the show with a smile,” he continued.
With model railroads, informative books, new and used model train equipment and memorabilia sales, the event is open to everyone. Adult admission is $6, and for children younger than 12, it is $1. Additional vendors are welcome, and each vendor table costs $25.
“This is the 64th show, and it has become a Huntington tradition,” Miller said.
Another staple of the annual event, Santa Claus will make an appearance from 6-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Appalachian Model Railroad Society is a nonprofit group with more than 40 members in the Tri-State. The society clubhouse is located at Heritage Farm Museum and Village near Huntington, and members meet every Monday morning and Thursday evening.
“Its goals are to advance the model railroad hobby and to advance everyone’s knowledge about how important railroading has been to the area,” Miller said.
Anyone interested in joining the Appalachian Model Railroad Society may contact Miller at 304-360-9857.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.