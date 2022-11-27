The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Nutty Zo 2.JPG

Studio 301 will present its first production of “The Nutcracker” Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at the Foundry Theater.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Studio 301 will present its first production of “The Nutcracker” with a new way of dancing through the classic story.

Studio 301 dancers and other Tri-State dancers will take the stage to perform a version of “The Nutcracker” in styles like ballet, jazz, acrobatics, baton, modern, tap and more.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you