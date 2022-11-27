HUNTINGTON — Studio 301 will present its first production of “The Nutcracker” with a new way of dancing through the classic story.
Studio 301 dancers and other Tri-State dancers will take the stage to perform a version of “The Nutcracker” in styles like ballet, jazz, acrobatics, baton, modern, tap and more.
The performances are at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at the Foundry Theater in Huntington City Hall.
The production is part of Studio 301’s series of story shows that retell classic stories in a new, modern way. Any dancer is welcome to participate in these shows at almost no cost. All of Studio 301’s story shows are not-for-profit and are a way for dancers at any level to get the chance to perform on stage.
Studio 301 is located in Chesapeake, Ohio, and is owned by Kenzie Buchanan, who opened the studio in 2020 at 16 years old.
For more information on Studio 301’s programs and to purchase tickets, visit studio301dance.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.