HUNTINGTON — Dads and their daughters danced the night away this month. Now, it’s time for sons and their moms to light up the dance floor.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will host a special “Roaring Twenties” Mom & Son Prom next month.
This celebratory Mom & Son Prom will be held in the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Guests will enjoy an evening with dancing to the music of DJ Chad Midkiff of “DCM Pro Events.” Sweet treats will include fruit, cookies, cupcakes and the crowd favorite chocolate fountain.
“Picture Perfect Photo Booth” will be on hand to help guests commemorate the special evening with personalized event photos. At the end of the evening, each mom will receive a rose.
Tickets are $25 per couple and can be purchased at www.ghprd.org. For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at 304-696-5954 or lcarte@ghprd.org.