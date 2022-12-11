The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The annual home tour benefiting Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP) held Sunday, Dec. 4 raised more than $14,000 to fund veterinary care for homeless animals.

More than 600 people attended the event to visit the six stops on the tour — so many that organizers had to print more tickets. About $8,000 came from ticket sales and another $6,500 from sponsorships.

