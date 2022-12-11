HUNTINGTON — The annual home tour benefiting Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP) held Sunday, Dec. 4 raised more than $14,000 to fund veterinary care for homeless animals.
More than 600 people attended the event to visit the six stops on the tour — so many that organizers had to print more tickets. About $8,000 came from ticket sales and another $6,500 from sponsorships.
“It was a beautiful day, couldn’t have asked for a nicer day. It’s a real social event too, you see people you haven’t seen in a long time,” said Martha Cummings, event organizer and president of Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets.
There were five homes and one business on the tour. They were:
Charlie and Stephanie Bryant, 66 Mayfair Way in Stamford Park
Anders Lindberg and Sara Nichols, 280 High Drive
Jason and Pam Ashworth, 300 Holswade Drive
Mark and Beth Pilcher, 1501 Enslow Blvd.
Brad and Alys Smith, 1040 13th Ave. (the Marshall University President’s home)
Sloane Square Gallery, 611 W. 14th St.
The Smiths’ home had live music from a trio of Marshall University musicians. Anders Lindberg and Sara Nichols’ home was also a big attraction because of its unique architecture and woodwork.
Cummings said that most of the homeowners participate to support the cause and because it’s fun.
“Several of the homeowners said ‘This was fun, we really enjoyed it,’” she said.
She begins searching for homes to be on the tour in the spring and encourages those who enjoy decorating to reach out.
