HUNTINGTON — Moses AutoMall, long dedicated to sharing its success by contributing to the community, continues to support and raise awareness for community causes this year through its “50 More Good Things” campaign.
Moses AutoMall last week offered support to Facing Hunger Foodbank, one of only two food banks in the state, which serves 17 counties in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.
When COVID-19 hit the region, Facing Hunger worked to meet increasing needs while dealing with depleting resources. In an effort to provide support, Moses AutoMall of Huntington dedicated the month of June to the food bank. The dealership pledged $50 for every car sold during the month, matched customer donations and collected non-perishable food items.
Last week, Moses AutoMall made a donation of $6,730 and over 500 pounds of food items.
According to food bank Executive Director Cyndi Kirkhart, the Moses AutoMall financial donation will provide more than 50,000 meals to those in need throughout the region. The food items donated will go to numerous programs, including the Child Nutrition Backpack Program, the Summer Food Service Program and the Mobile Pantry.
“Facing Hunger Food Bank has done so much good in response to COVID. When Cyndi told us about the thousands of folks they’ve impacted, and the pressing needs they are facing, we knew immediately that we wanted to help.” said Jason Moses in a news release. “We care about this community, and this is just one way we can help.”