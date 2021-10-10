HUNTINGTON — A family is looking to end breast cancer, one glass of lemonade at a time.
Amy Boshell and her daughter, Hunter Grace Boshell, first learned about the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge in 2017, which was the year Amy was first diagnosed with breast cancer. A friend held a stand in her honor, Boshell said. She was diagnosed with cancer again in 2019.
“It was very encouraging and inspiring and meant a lot to me,” Boshell said of the friend’s stand.
The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge began in 2016, according to its website. Since then, lemonade stands have been created across the country to fundraise for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The family previously lived in the Huntington area and still has connections nearby, Boshell said. They frequently visit and, after local friends inquired, they decided to host a lemonade stand in the city.
Hunter Grace’s first goal was $6,000, since she was 6 years old at the time, Boshell said. The initial stand in Cincinnati netted over $7,000. After more lemonade stands, Hunter Grace’s team is at $10,000. The girl’s next goal is $31,000, as Boshell was 31 when she was first diagnosed with cancer.
“I don’t really see a number I could get to where I think it’s going to be enough, until there is enough research that a cure is found for breast cancer,” Boshell said.
The fundraisers bring a sense of empowerment to the family, Boshell said. She added that her daughter saw Boshell go through treatment for cancer, which included chemotherapy and was a scary time for the family.
“I think it does kind of give her a sense of doing something to make a difference because she’ll still sometimes talk about not wanting me to be sick again or that she didn’t like it when I had to lose my hair, or things like that,” Boshell said.
Fellow first-graders and Girl Scouts help Hunter Grace with the lemonade stands, Boshell said. They also spend time making signs and asking people in the area of the lemonade stands if they want to buy a drink.
Boshell said she’s grateful for the community support. Throughout her illness, her daughter’s well-being and future were big worries for her. She said she is grateful for the lemonade stand’s success.
“I am just very grateful and hopeful,” Boshell said.
The Pink Lemonade Stand will be inside The Market from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. To make a donation to the Boshells’ team, visit give.bcrf.org/ohio.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
