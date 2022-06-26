HUNTINGTON — From rehabilitating opossums back to health to restoring nature, Rebekah Perry Franks could be thought of as Appalachia’s “Mother Nature” figure — but it all comes from her roots.
The 25-year-old has called Heritage Farm her home — and her playground — since she was born. She lived with her parents, Audy and Laura Perry, in a log cabin on the farm until they built their own home on-site when she was 1.
She still lives nearby, across the hill, with her husband, Bradley Franks, and their son, Teddy. The couple is expecting their second son, Oliver, in November.
Her grandparents, Mike and Henriella Perry, organized the more than 25,000-square-foot farm and museum in Huntington when their hobby of collecting Appalachian antiques became too big for their house. Heritage Farm had its first spring festival in 1996 — a year before Rebekah was born — and the festival became an annual event in 2006 when the farm opened to the public.
After Mike Perry died in 2015, Audy Perry took over the position of executive director, Laura Perry as manager, and Rebekah Perry Franks as both the director of wildlife education and the assistant manager. The family continues their legacy of sharing Appalachian culture through museums, traditional arts and crafts, early pioneer life re-enactments, and lessons about the region’s nature and animals.
“Just because (Appalachians) may not be in the history books, we and our culture are important and amazing. And that’s how I feel about our animals, too. Even though our animals may not be on billboards for zoos, they are amazing and important … and just as incredible as the people who chose to settle here,” Perry Franks said.
Early influences
Perry Franks recalls her first memories of living on the farm playing with gravel.
“I just remember being obsessed with the gravel, as funny as that is. Every little kid who comes out here wants to just play with all the rocks. And it makes me laugh because my grandfather would always get on us grandkids for playing with his nice, new gravel,” she said. “It was kind of like our playground as we came down — playing in the creek, playing in the rocks, playing ‘house’ in the museum.”
She didn’t realize just how much she learned about financial responsibility, the power of love and how to nurture others on the farm.
Her first job was to pick up the animals’ poop in exchange for an allowance, which she typically used to buy an American Girl doll. She picked up after bunnies, chicks, ducks, goats, sheep and Jack the donkey, who is still at the farm.
Over the years, Perry Franks would be close to the animals that have stayed at the farm. For summer camp in fifth grade, she put a photo of two donkeys, Zack and Cody, inside her heart-shaped locket.
“I was made fun of, but I didn’t even care. I would look at them and think of home and knew they’d be there when I got back,” she said about the donkeys she named after the twins on Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.”
For school projects, Perry Franks would interview her grandparents because of their passion and the love they shared.
“It was a love story. (Collecting antiques) was their passion and hobby together; to go and find all these cool artifacts is how they bonded and how they spent their time together,” she said. “They kind of sacrificed in exchange for each other. My grandfather did not like animals, but my grandma did. And lo and behold, he built her a whole chicken castle. She also didn’t like being in the spotlight and in the public, but she was always next to his side.”
Perry Franks earned a bachelor’s degree in zoo and conservation science from Otterbein University with the hope of starting a local rehabilitation for Appalachian animals — something she hadn’t seen in the Tri-State — and with the help of her husband, her dream came to fruition in 2020.
“My husband and I are both animal lovers. He’s just as supportive and amazing with our wildlife rescue,” she said. “He’s gone out there with me at midnight to chase escaped possums in just our pajamas. So it’s yet another love story.”
Bradley Franks built the structure for Hope for Appalachian Wildlife Inc., a rehabilitation group, that stands right outside their home. While Perry Franks works at the farm and helps maintain the critter corner, nature center and treehouse there, the rehabilitation center is a full-time job as well.
Love of animals
“(In college) I was just trying to explore my options all over the U.S.,” Perry Franks said about her experiences with internships in New Mexico, Costa Rica and at the Columbus Zoo. “But then I realized, why? Why does someone who grows up in Appalachia and loves animals have to leave Appalachia in order to learn more about animals? We are wild and wonderful. We’ve got them right here.”
She said Google was her best friend when researching resources, and her grandpa had a part in how she found the right college.
Perry Franks was a fan of Jack Hanna, a retired American zookeeper and former director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. One of her favorite memories of her grandpa was when he took her to a Jack Hanna show.
“I was like a junior in high school, so (Mike Perry) was already sick at this point, but he knew I was serious about wanting to try to have a career in zoos,” she said. “He was convinced we were going to talk to Jack Hanna — and you know how he was; he got what he wanted. So we went out behind the stage where they were loading animals.”
She said her grandpa began to yell toward Hanna and told him that Perry Franks had some questions. Hanna told her the zoo’s interns were usually students at Otterbein, and she instantly decided that was where she would go.
While her dad was an animal lover as well and started the petting zoo at Heritage Farm, Perry Franks said she never felt pressured to work with animals. However, her parents did name her after the wife of Isaac in the Bible, who was known as the first animal lover in the Hebrew book.
Nurturing all kinds
Perry Franks said Hope for Appalachian Wildlife Inc. aims to respect the wilderness and maintain the dignity of every animal it assists, many being orphaned, injured or sick wildlife in the state.
She and her husband have known each other since they were babies, but they started dating when they were 16 at Spring Valley High School. In addition to their growing family, the couple has two dogs, three cats, six chickens and a turtle Teddy takes care of.
She said nurturing children — human and animal — happens at all hours of the day. Perry Franks often finds herself getting up at midnight, 4 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.
“I mean, hey, it prepared me well for having my son because I’d already been used to getting up at all hours to feed. It really wasn’t all that different,” she said.
Perry Franks tracks everything from an animal’s initial visit to the center, such as learning about its condition and keeping records of its progress, decline, how much it eats and poops, and its weight.
She learned at a young age that nurturing animals comes with traumatic experiences and that death is a factor in her work.
Last summer, a pregnant cat went to the rehabilitation center and gave birth to eight kittens — more than a typical litter of six or less — and one of the babies died.
“That mother just mourned that one kitten and wouldn’t nurse the others. She became instantly depressed. I was like, ‘Wow — being a mommy — I realized animal mommies go through postpartum, too,’” she said. “I had to step in and nurse those kittens and try to help her bond back with those kittens. … Being a mom is a total new level of added expertise and emotional empathy in the animal business.”
Perry Franks said that even if animals die young or old, her main priority is that the animal had a better life with her assistance than without.
“They are like my children, but I try to not get too attached. But I do,” she said. “My mentor at the New Mexico Wildlife Center told me, ‘Your passion for these animals is going to be your biggest strength and your biggest downfall’ … and I was like, ‘Tell me something I don’t know.’ That’s been my whole life. It’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s a labor of love.”