HUNTINGTON — After 10 kids, Elizabeth McQuaide-Parlock has picked up a few lessons on parenting along the way.
McQuaide-Parlock said that with so much knowledge, nine years ago she decided to put pen to paper and offer readers the best advice she had. Her self-published book “Thoughts From A Mother of 10” includes 100 topics sorted alphabetically, with a paragraph or two devoted to guidance related to each topic.
“Just because we have kids doesn’t mean we’re done growing,” McQuaide-Parlock said.
McQuaide-Parlock and her family have lived in Huntington since 1993; she is now watching the last of her two youngest children grow up, both of whom are serving in the U.S. Space Force and Air Force. She said friends had told her to write a book for years, and one day she finally did.
McQuaide-Parlock said an essential task for any parent is active listening and warned parents of the dangers of being distracted. She said most people think those spending too much time on cellphones and other electronics are children and teenagers, but parents could be just as guilty.
“I heard a story on the internet about a parent who went to a gymnastics class with his daughter like he usually does every week, but his phone was broken. And he noticed that his daughter looked up at him probably every five or 10 minutes to see if she was watching, which he never knew before because he was always looking at his phone,” McQuaide-Parlock said.
McQuaide-Parlock said those moments could be the difference between building trust or creating separation as children grow.
“If we really pay attention to them, it will build up their self-esteem,” McQuaide-Parlock said.
Another essential piece of parenting, according to McQuaide-Parlock, is adapting to the personalities of each child. Ten people anywhere will undoubtedly have different ways of seeing the world, and McQuaide-Parlock said that allowing and considering each personality is essential.
“I have learned that you allow the child to be themselves as much as possible, and don’t step in unless it’s really necessary, and then always show them respect,” McQuaide-Parlock said.
McQuaide-Parlock acknowledged that there would be highs and lows, saying she has made several visits to the emergency room and had many challenging emotional moments. She said the teenage years could be particularly difficult, but perseverance and patience are the main ingredients to doing it right.
When asked what she wishes children knew about parenting, McQuaide-Parlock said that families take turns depending on each other. McQuaide-Parlock said that, as an infant or in old age, everyone might feel like a burden sooner or later. McQuaide-Parlock hopes that children see their parents as people who are still growing and learning and are patient when parents don’t have it all figured out.
McQuaide-Parlock said the most significant piece of advice for parents she has is “believing in God, yourself and your kid.”
“People have to remember to love themselves. They can’t just love the kid and give everything away to their kid because there won’t be anything left,” McQuaide-Parlock said.
McQuaide-Parlock said being a mother of 10 has made her feel like the wealthiest woman in the world, and she is proud that each made it to adulthood and is relatively happy.
“For me, that’s the big prize, the big goal,” McQuaide-Parlock said.
