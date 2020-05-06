Editor’s note: A version of this article was originally published in the April/May issue of River Cities Magazine. To find out more or to subscribe, visit https://www.herald-dispatch.com/subscriptions/rivercities/.
Like most of us, I’m always searching for ideas on the most highly desecrated but willfully well-intended holiday of the year. If you’re a mom, you already know what would be considered the holiest of holy renditions of how this day should go for the lovely mother in your life.
Because, in all likelihood, you’ve dreamed of such faraway experiences, alone, at night, when the kids are asleep, the house is quiet and the only noise your ears discern is the light music of your own happy thoughts dancing in your head.
If you’re the husband or child in this scenario, you are but a lost little child without the slightest idea of how even the smallest amount of bliss could be enjoyed on such a happy occasion as this. I want to tell you how it shouldn’t go. No need to thank me. You’re welcome. This is for you.
For the sincere, well-intentioned, “we must do a brunch” kind of man, you’re thinking, “Mother’s Day means Mother’s Day brunch.” It sounds lovely in theory, but here’s how it most likely will go down: The cherubs, all up and running full throttle, squealing, one jumping off the bed into a pile of pillows, couch cushions and bed coverings, one with his diaper swollen and hanging past his knees. One kid is crying, hungry, unclothed, unkempt and sticky from the sucker she found in the corner that managed to hide from last week’s cleanup crew after the neighborhood impromptu party.
You think, “Take Mom out to eat at a busy restaurant for a meal that falls between breakfast and lunch and naptime, with all of her hungry children. Nice!”
But with dining options limited to outdoor seating at a select few restaurants or take-out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety concerns and additional advanced planning take precedent.
Mothers want a break from being a mother. A better option is to make something and stay home. Corral the children, feed them, bathe them, clothe them before her feet hit the floor and she starts her day. Have mimosas and make brunch, something simple. By all means, include a day of rest even if it’s another day — an unplanned nap, spa day or a book with a note attached that reads, “On Saturday afternoon, walk by the lake for two hours and read, stare at the water, listen to the birds.”
And for your brunch, I’ve got you covered. This is a delightful, mouthwatering meal for any mother. She will be refreshed and impressed by the selfless effort to make her feel special without the normal duties that plague mothers all around the world.
It’s a thankless job, but you can show her how thankful you are that she shows up each day, with smiles and service.
Tabbouleh Salad with Eggs, Lemon and Mint
2 cups boiling water
1 cup red wheat bulgar
2 lemons, juiced
1 bunch parsley plus two sprigs of mint, chopped fine
1/2 red onion, chopped
12 cherry tomatoes, chopped
1 small cucumber, chopped
4 eggs, fried
4 tablespoons olive oil
Salt
In a sauce pan, bring 2 cups of water to boil. Add the 1 cup of bulgar. Allow to soak for 45 minutes. Combine all the ingredients except the eggs. Mix well. Spoon into bowls and top with eggs.
Dutch Baby
(This is a cross between a pancake, popover and a crepe)
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup whole milk
2 eggs
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter
Fresh blueberries and strawberries
Powdered sugar
Combine the ingredients in a food processor. Allow to stand 20 minutes. Heat a 9-inch or 10-inch skillet in a 425-degree oven. Bring out and melt the butter. Pour in the batter and return to the oven. It will inflate quickly and then release the steam once removed. Bake about 15-20 minutes. Serve with berries and powdered sugar or drizzled with chocolate.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let’s Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.