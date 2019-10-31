POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — November 1966 brought the first reported sighting of a mysterious creature that came to be known as Mothman. For nearly a year, new stories of monster sightings were reported regularly until the craze stopped.
Perhaps in the wake of the Silver Bridge tragedy, people lost interest in monster hunting. In 1975, the creature would return to the spotlight in John Keel’s book “The Mothman Prophecies,” which was turned into a movie in 2002. Since then, the creature has inspired an annual festival in Point Pleasant, a statue created by Bob Roach and now a restaurant in its honor.
Mothman Urban Legends Bar & Grille opened in August, offering a watering hole to locals, tourists and monster hunters. The bar is owned by James Lilly and features a stage area for live music plus a dining room. Lilly and his manager Shawn Husson are members of a local funk-rock band called The Tangled Roots.
“The Mothman idea has really paid off because we get a lot of tourists. We get visitors from Columbus, Huntington, Charleston, Athens and the surrounding area,” Husson said. “We also incorporated other urban legends from other areas. We found illustrations of Mothman as well as creatures like The Jersey Devil. We also incorporated names on our menu. We’re now in part of our second phase of the remodeling. We are redoing the dining room with new walls, furniture and fireplace.”
According to bartender Russ Moore, the building has quite a history.
“It started out as a farmhouse then became an antique store. It was a nursery, then it was turned into Gloria’s Lighthouse Pub & Grill. The former owner actually bought the place for his brother, and his girlfriend had passed away. They named the place after her, and it’s said that part of her ashes are buried under a concrete slab out near the deck,” Moore said.
Customers can enjoy Mothman Black IPA from the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company. There’s also Mothman Legend Red Wine from Merry Family Winery in Bidwell, Ohio. You can even buy Mothman Root Beer from Old Mill Craft Beer. The bar also has mixed cocktails like the Mothman-Tini and the Chupacabra tequila sunrise.
The house specialty is the The Mouthman Burger ($11), a half-pound burger topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapeno peppers, onion rings, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes and a house hot sauce. Appetizers include Chupacabra Chicken Wings in traditional or boneless varieties. Other sandwiches include the Banshee BLT ($5.50), The Bigfoot BBQ Bacon Burger ($9.50) and The Phoenix Philly Cheesesteak ($7).
On Oct. 25, the bar celebrated Halloween in grand fashion by hosting a costume party with live music. Husson said they hope to host more fun events.
“Once we have the dining room in November, we are going to start doing special events. One night we will have a game night. Another we might have a trivia night, a murder mystery night, and we will have a couple of comedians come in,” Husson said. “We’re going to have the dining room separated from the bar for the evenings. We are going to have menu specials, as well. We are going to have a steak night as well as different types of soups and stews throughout the winter.”
Mothman Urban Legends Bar & Grille is located at 64 White Ride Road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit/debit cards are accepted. For more information, call 304-675-8184 or visit https://www.facebook.com/mothmanurbanlegendsbarandgrille.