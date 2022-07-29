HUNTINGTON — Mount Union United Methodist Church is set to mark yet another milestone.
The small rural church at 3931 Mount Union Road is celebrating 150 years within the community that borders the Cabell and Wayne county lines. Though the church can be dated back to 1848, the official records began in 1871 when Absolom Roberts deeded one acre of land to the church to construct a permanent building.
Through the years, that building has changed from log cabin to white wood siding to finally the brick facade that is apparent today, but the constant has been its message of God’s love and hope for his people.
Past ministers, former members and the community are invited to help celebrate the occasion.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, a dedication of a new sign at the church cemetery will kick off festivities. A dinner in the fellowship hall will follow, and the evening will conclude with a praise service, which will include special singing and sharing of memories.
