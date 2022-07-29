The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PXL_20220719_214908699.MP.jpg

Mount Union United Methodist Church is at 3931 Mount Union Road near Huntington, past Huntington High School along W.Va. 10.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Mount Union United Methodist Church is set to mark yet another milestone.

The small rural church at 3931 Mount Union Road is celebrating 150 years within the community that borders the Cabell and Wayne county lines. Though the church can be dated back to 1848, the official records began in 1871 when Absolom Roberts deeded one acre of land to the church to construct a permanent building.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you