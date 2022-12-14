HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Arena is hosting a holiday banquet with all the festive trimmings in its newly renovated convention center at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
This will be the building’s first time offering dinner reservations to the general public. Following the dinner, guests can see Mannheim Steamroller, performing at 7 p.m., the same night.
The banquet will be prepared by newly appointed Chef Lamech Smith, executive chef of the Mountain Health Arena. Menu items include: Alaskan Coho salmon, roast beef and herb-roasted turkey with roasted and loaded mash potatoes, steamed vegetables and green beans. Assorted desserts and salads will also be available with vegetarian and dietary options.
Tickets for the Christmas banquet are $35 per person, with special pricing for couples and families of four. Couples are priced at $30 per person with families able to take advantage of a deal at $25 per person. Spots can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
