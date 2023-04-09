HUNTINGTON — As part of its commitmentto the health and well-being of all it serves, Mountain Health Network will provide the following events and screenings for the community in April.
Monday, April 3, Friday, April 28
Wellness Blood Profiles
During the month of April, blood profiles, which include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, are available for $25. Optional testing is available, with the purchase of a blood profile, for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test. A Vitamin D test or Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test can also be added to the profile for an additional $15. Lab work should be performed while fasting. No appointment is required. There will be no profiles on Friday, April 7.
Location: Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) Lab
Time: 7:30 to 11 a.m., Monday-Friday
More information: 304-675-8670
Monday, April 10, 17, 24
Navigating Grief
A free four-week session for anyone who has experienced a loss. Attendees will learn how to live with grief and meet other people who are experiencing the same emotions. Registration is required.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
Time: 6 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1188 or email rita.elkins@st-marys.org
Monday, April 10
Diabetes Support Group
This support group is free and open to the public. Registration is required and masks must be worn for in-person attendance.
Location: Marshall Internal Medicine, Byrd Clinical Center, 1249 15th St., Huntington. A virtual option is also available.
Time: 6 p.m.
To register: 304-691-1660
Tuesday, April 11
St. Mary’s Cancer Support Group
This free support group is open to patients with cancer, cancer survivors and their loved ones.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
Time: 5 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1357 or 304-526-8830
Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
This group is dedicated to supporting parents who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Support group discussion and resources are focused on helping families cope with their loss. Registration is not required.
Location: Virtual. Visit www.cabellhuntington.org/connect/calendar and click on the event.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Breast Cancer Support Group
This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-8221
Wednesday, April 12, 19, 26
Walk-In Wednesday
Prospective job candidates are invited to participate in walk-in interviews for all clinical and non-clinical openings at St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC), St. Mary’s Medical Management, HIMG and Scott Orthopedic Center. Applicants should bring a resume and may receive a conditional offer of employment the same day.
Locations: SMMC Human Resources (SMMC 4 West) and HIMG Front Desk
Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information: 304-526-8997
Free Foot Screenings
Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses.
Location: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, SMMC, ground floor
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
More information: 304-399-7450
Thursday, April 20
Vascular Screenings
Screenings are available for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted. Screenings are by appointment.
Location: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
To schedule an appointment: 304-526-1492
Friday, April 14
Donate Life Flag-Raising Ceremonies
As part of National Donate Life Blue and Green Day, representatives from CHH, SMMC and Kentucky/West Virginia Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) will raise the Donate Life flag after a brief ceremony at each hospital. On this day each year, the public is encouraged to wear blue and green and engage in sharing the Donate Life message.
CHH Flag-Raising Ceremony
Location: The flagpole at the CHH entrance
Time: 9 a.m.
SMMC Flag-Raising Ceremony
Location: The flagpole at the SMMC entrance
Time: 11 a.m.
Organ Donor Registration
Representatives from CHH and SMMC will be registering organ donors and answering questions regarding organ donation.
CHH
Location: Marshall Atrium
Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SMMC
Location: Main Lobby
Time: 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Heart to Heart Support Group
This free support group is open to anyone with a heart condition and anyone who has had a heart procedure or surgery, including stents.
Location: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Room 204
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1645
Monday, April 17
Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome, and no registration is required.
Location: Resource Room, Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-2443
Wednesday, April 19
Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. No registration is required.
Location: HIMG Community Room, 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington
Time: 5 p.m.
More information: 304-522-7600
Friday, April 21
Senior Focus Friday
Anyone 50 and older is welcome to attend to enjoy a free, healthy meal and hear Russell Fry, MD, HIMG ophthalmologist, present “Glaucoma: Vision’s Silent Thief.” Registration is required.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 Third Ave.
Time: noon to 1 p.m.
To register: 304-522-0887
Tuesday, April 25
Breastfeeding 101
Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant. While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested.
Location: Virtual
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
To register: 304-526-BABY (2229)
Wednesday, April 26
American Red Cross Blood Drive
This blood drive is in response to the current blood donation shortage. Attendees are asked to bring a photo ID or donor card to the drive. Walk-ins are welcome.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital, Private Dining Room 1,2,6
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register: RedCrossBlood.org
Thursday, April 27
Center for Surgical Weight Control Seminar
This free seminar with D. Blaine Nease, MD, is open to anyone interested in learning more about surgical weight control. Registration is required and masks must be worn.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th St., Huntington
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4118
For the most up-to-date listing of community events and screenings, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org/community.