HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network is offering the following events and screenings for the community in May.
Monday, May 1
St. Mary’s Center for Education Open House
CFE faculty and representatives will present information regarding St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging, as well as provide tours of the facility. Information will also be available about the Mountain Health Network Tuition Assistance Program. In addition, representatives from Mountwest Community & Technical College will be on hand to share information about its JumpStart program, which allows upcoming high school seniors in Cabell and Wayne counties to complete college courses while still in high school. The event is open to high school students, current JumpStart students, parents/guardians and anyone interested in the programs at the CFE.
Location: St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Presentations will begin at 5:30 p.m., with tours following.
More Information: 304-526-1416
Monday, May 1
Surgical Weight Control Support Group
This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. This month’s topic is “Cooking for Your Family After Bariatric Surgery,” featuring a cooking demonstration. Registration is required as seating is limited.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4129
Monday, May 1
Breastfeeding Support Group
Facilitated by a certified lactation consultant, this informal setting is a great way for new moms to exchange information and experiences about breastfeeding. There is no cost and registration is not required.
Location: Virtual. Visit cabellhuntington.org/connect/calendar and click on the event.
Time: 6 p.m.
More information: 304-526-BABy (2229)
Monday, May 1-Wednesday, May 31
Wellness Blood Profiles
During May, blood profiles, which include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, are available by appointment only for $25. Optional testing is available, with the purchase of a blood profile, for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test. A Vitamin D test or Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test can also be added to the profile for an additional $15. Lab work should be performed while fasting. There will be no profiles on Monday, May 29.
Locations: St. Mary’s Outpatient Center, 2860 Third Ave., Huntington, and St. Mary’s Medical Center Campus Ironton, 1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton
Time: 7 a.m.to noon., Monday-Friday
To schedule an appointment: 304-526-1056
Tuesday, May 2
Dining with a Doc
Joseph Touma, MD, otolaryngologist at HIMG Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat) will be the guest doc to talk about the hidden health risks of hearing loss and help prepare a healthy meal. This class is free, but registration is required.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
To register: 304-522-0887
Wednesday, May 3
Center for Surgical Weight Control Webinar
This free webinar with Semeret Munie, MD, is open to anyone interested in learning more about surgical weight control. Registration is required.
Location: Virtual
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4118
Wednesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Walk-In Wednesday
Prospective job candidates are invited to participate in walk-in interviews for all clinical and non-clinical openings at St. Mary’s Medical Center, St. Mary’s Medical Management, HIMG and Scott Orthopedic Center. Applicants should bring a resume and may receive a conditional offer of employment the same day.
Locations: SMMC Human Resources (SMMC 4 West) and HIMG Front Desk
Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information: 304-526-8997
Wednesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Free Foot Screenings
Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses.
Location: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, SMMC, ground floor
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
More information: 304-399-7450
Thursday, May 4
Free Skin Cancer Screening
As part of Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month, free skin cancer screenings are available by appointment only.
Location: St. Mary’s Breast Center, Outpatient Center, first floor
Time: 1-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment: 304-526-1492
Thursday, May 4, 18
Vascular Screenings
Screenings are available for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted. Screenings are by appointment.
Location: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
To schedule an appointment: 304-526-1492
Saturday, May 6
Childbirth Class
Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This daylong class is offered free of charge, as a community service. However, registration is required.
Location: Virtual
Time: 9 a.m.
To register: 304-526-BABy (2229)
Monday, May 8
Cooking for Life
Cancer patients and survivors are invited to attend this free cooking class led by special guest Chef Sherman of Cabell Huntington Hospital. In addition, Registered Dietitian Jessie Owens from the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center will give a nutrition presentation. This class is free, but registration is required.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington
Time: 4:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-6686
Tuesday, May 9
St. Mary’s Cancer Support Group
This free support group is open to patients with cancer, cancer survivors and their loved ones.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave.
Time: 5 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1357 or 304-526-8830
Wednesday, May 10
Dining with a Doc
Samrina Hanif, MD, Marshall Health neurologist and associate professor of neurology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and Rebecca Barnes, MD, neurology resident at the School of Medicine, will be the guest docs to talk about how diet and nutrition can play a role in preventing stroke and dementia and help prepare a healthy meal. This class is free, but registration is required.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 Third Ave., Huntington
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
To register: 304-522-0887
Thursday, May 11
Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
This group is dedicated to supporting parents who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Support group discussion and resources are focused on helping families cope with their loss. Registration is not required.
Location: Virtual. Visit www.cabellhuntington.org/connect/calendar and click on the event.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Breast Cancer Support Group
This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-8221
Friday, May 12
Heart to Heart Support Group
This free support group is open to anyone with a heart condition and anyone who has had a heart procedure or surgery, including stents.
Location: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Room 204
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1645
Monday, May 15
Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group
This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome, and no registration is required.
Location: Resource Room, Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-2443
Monday, May 15
Diabetes Support Group
This support group is free and open for anyone with diabetes and their loved ones. The topic for the May support group will be, “Learning How to Make a Diabetes-Friendly Meal,” hosted by Chef Sherman Lafon.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington
Time: 6 p.m.
To register: 304-691-1660
Wednesday, May 17
Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. No registration is required.
Location: HIMG Community Room, 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington
Time: 5 p.m.
More information: 304-522-7600
Thursday, May 18
Center for Surgical Weight Control Seminar
This free seminar with D. Blaine Nease, MD, is open to anyone interested in learning more about surgical weight control. Registration is required. Seating is limited and masks are required.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th St., Huntington
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4118
Friday, May 19
Senior Focus Friday
Anyone age 50 and older is welcome to attend to enjoy a free, healthy meal and hear licensed professional counselor Tenikka Phillips, CHH EAP coordinator, present “Offloading Stress and Building Capacity.” Registration is required.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
To register: 304-522-0887
Tuesday, May 23
Breastfeeding 101
Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant. While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested.
Location: Virtual
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
To register: 304-526-BABy (2229)
Wednesday, May 31
American Red Cross Blood Drive
This blood drive is in response to the current blood donation shortage. Attendees are asked to bring a photo ID or donor card to the drive. Walk-ins are welcome.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital, Private Dining Room 1,2, 6
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register: RedCrossBlood.org
For the most up-to-date listing of community events and screenings, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org/community